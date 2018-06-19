LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash that happened Tuesday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, 6th Division officers responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 9400 block of Bunsen Parkway near South Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling east on Bunsen Parkway, when the person crashed into a black Kia Optima that was turning left from the west lanes of Bunsen Parkway.

Officials say the motorcyclist died at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's name, but say he was a man in his 40s.

According to police, no charges are expected.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.