LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pharmacist has been arrested after police say he created false patient profiles at the pharmacy where he was employed.

Gary Yelton, 61, was arrested early Tuesday morning at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 9575 Taylorsville Road, where police say he was employed.

According to an arrest report, Yelton allegedly created the fake profiles in the pharmacy's database over the course of about two years. Police say Yelton made the profiles so he could illegally get controlled substances including Hydrocodone.

When confronted by store officials, police say Yelton admitted to the crime. He stated he used the drugs to treat pain and anxiety.

Officials say in once instance, Yelton took a prescription that was sitting in a waiting bin. He then took the medication to the pharmacy's drive thru window and paid for the medication with his own money and kept the medication. Police say the incident was recorded on surveillance video. According to authorities, the customer came to the pharmacy to get the medication, but was unable to get it because it was not available.

Yelton is charged with unauthorized procurement of a controlled substance and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

On Tuesday afternoon, CVS Pharmacy released a statement:

"Prescription fraud is a serious criminal offense that we work hard to help prevent," the statement read. "This matter was discovered through our own internal processes, and after conducting our investigations we alerted the authorities. We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in this ongoing investigation. Mr. Yelton is no longer employed by CVS Pharmacy."