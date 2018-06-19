LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested on Monday after police say they shot two people in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

According to arrest reports, the shootings happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and River Park Drive.

Sevor Blackburn (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

Janesha Kinslow (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

Police say they were sent to that location after someone reported that two people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, who were transported to University Hospital for treatment of their, "significant, non-life-threatening injuries."

Immediately after the shooting, police say another officer stopped a black Chevrolet Impala that was driving northbound on Cecil Avenue--away from the location of the shooting.

Inside the vehicle were 19-year-old Janesha L. Kinslow, 19-year-old Sevor Blackburn and 21-year-old Kendrick Palmer.

Kendrick Palmer (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

Police say they found three firearms -- one of which was stolen -- and several shell casings inside the vehicle. Kinslow had an additional firearm in the waistband of her pants, according to police.

According to the arrest report, one of the victims described the vehicle used in the shooting as black vehicle -- the color of the car the suspects were in. Police say they were also able to match shell casings at the scene with one of the firearms found in the vehicle.

Kinslow, Blackburn and Palmer were all arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.