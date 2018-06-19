Weather
Storm Chances About To Climb
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 11:19 am EDT by
Much needed relief is about to come in the form of rain. The price to pay will be the risk for scattered strong storms and locally heavy rain. Today's rain chance is low so don't get your hopes up for many cooling showers. The risk for rain and storms increases Wednesday through Friday.