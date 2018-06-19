The zones will not be monitored 24/7, but officials say it’s less likely a crime will be committed directly outside of a police station.



LMPD has seen several crimes stem from these types of sales, including some that had the potential to turn violent.



Chief Steve Conrad said, "We saw examples where someone either bought or sold an iPhone online, and when they met that person to do the exchange, they found themselves at gunpoint being robbed.”



Conrad suggests only meeting to exchange goods during daylight hours. He also says to let someone you trust know where you’re going to exchange items and what time you’re meeting to make the exchange.



Officials also suggest keeping your interactions brief and to the point.