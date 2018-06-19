LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of just waiting in a traffic jam, the Central Hardin High School girls basketball team got out to help.

Several cars crashed on I-65 South on Monday morning near Munfordville. Traffic came to a standstill.

The bus carrying the girls basketball team was stuck in the traffic too.

Players got off the bus with their coolers and gave out Gatorade to elderly drivers and children stuck in traffic.