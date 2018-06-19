CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The oldest county fair in the state of Indiana is in its 159th year.

The Harrison County Fair has been a summer favorite in Corydon, Indiana for 159 consecutive years.

The fair runs June 17 to 23 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

There is something for everyone including 4-H prize winning animals, vintage tractors, Silly Safari's animal experts, vendors, rides and plenty of food.

The Monster Truck & Tractor Pull is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.

The Juice Box Heroes are in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20.

The week ends with a Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

