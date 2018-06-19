Community
Harrison County Fair celebrates 159 years of family fun June 17 - 23
It's the oldest county fair in the state of Indiana.
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 11:54 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 11:56 am EDT
CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The oldest county fair in the state of Indiana is in its 159th year.
The Harrison County Fair has been a summer favorite in Corydon, Indiana for 159 consecutive years.
The fair runs June 17 to 23 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
There is something for everyone including 4-H prize winning animals, vintage tractors, Silly Safari's animal experts, vendors, rides and plenty of food.
The Monster Truck & Tractor Pull is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.
The Juice Box Heroes are in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20.
The week ends with a Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.
To see a complete schedule of events and photos from each day of the fair, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.