LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you know someone who is missing a prosthetic leg?

Louisville Metro Police posted on social media asking for help finding the owner of a prosthetic leg recovered with suspected stolen property.

The left leg is decorated with camouflage and has a gray athletic shoe on it.

Police say there is a serial number on the leg, but for privacy reasons, the manufacturer can't reveal the owner's name. But they do know it was ordered in New Albany, Indiana in June 2017.

Anyone with information or who wants to claim the prosthesis should contact Lt. Bruce Turner at Bruce.Turner@Louisvilleky,gov or the LMPD property room at 502-574-2410.