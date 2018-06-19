News
Body discovered behind shopping center near Shively
LMPD says a death investigation is underway to determine if foul play was involved.
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 12:40 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 19th 2018, 1:12 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway, after a body was found behind a shopping center near Shively.
Someone reported the discovery at about 11 a.m. Louisville Metro Police put up crime tape in an area behind Southland Terrace on Seventh Street Road near Dixie Highway on Tuesday morning.
The LMPD Forensic Crime Unit helped collect evidence to determine whether the death involved a crime.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says there are no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.