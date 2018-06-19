LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway, after a body was found behind a shopping center near Shively.

Someone reported the discovery at about 11 a.m. Louisville Metro Police put up crime tape in an area behind Southland Terrace on Seventh Street Road near Dixie Highway on Tuesday morning.

The LMPD Forensic Crime Unit helped collect evidence to determine whether the death involved a crime.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says there are no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.