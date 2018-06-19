LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – State regulators have fined Louisville Metro government $7,000 in connection with the death of a worker in the city’s public works department last winter.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet, which enforces workplace safety standards, issued the penalty in late April, about five months after 52-year-old Trent Haines was killed while loading road salt on a conveyer at a city facility on Outer Loop.

While not yet listed in a U.S. Occupational and Safety Health Administration database, the fine has been lowered by 10 percent, to $6,300, because of the city's prior safety record, said Harold Adams, a public works spokesman.

Adams said Metro government won't appeal the penalty.

As it now stands, the fine is the highest levied against the city since 2011, the online records show.

The state inspection found one serious violation involving a “mechanical power-transmission apparatus.” The Labor Cabinet denied a WDRB News request under the Kentucky Open Records Act for investigative documents because the probe is ongoing.

Haines died of blunt force trauma in the incident, which occurred as he and another worker were loading the conveyer on December 27, 2017, WDRB previously reported.