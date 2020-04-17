LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in the Southside neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police say officers were called to to Wabash Place about 1:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. That's in the area off Southside Drive near East Amherst Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
There are no suspects. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
