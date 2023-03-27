LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash on I-65 South in southern Indiana early Monday.
Indiana State Police investigators say the crash happened just after midnight between Henryville and Memphis, Indiana.
Lanes were closed from State Road 160 to Biggs Road for about five hours.
The road opened a little before 5:45 a.m.
We're working to gather more information, and this story will be updated when more details become available.
