LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating after a shootout involving two cars on the Watterson Expressway early Friday that left one man dead.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m. Mitchell says shots were fired from two vehicles, before one crashed into a wall.
One man was dead at the scene, but it is not clear at this time if he died as a result of the shooting or from injuries received in the crash.
Eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway at Taylor Blvd., near the Manslick Road overpass, are shut down, and could be for a couple of hours. Traffic is backed up for miles, past Dixie Highway. Please use an alternate route. There's no word on when the interstate will reopen.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
