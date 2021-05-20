LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old was killed after crashing a dirt bike style motorcycle into a SUV.
The crash happened around 8:30 Wednesday night at the intersection of Winding Stream Drive and Winding Stream Way. That's off Dixie Way in Valley Station.
LMPD says the teen did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into a SUV.
Investigators say he was thrown off the motorcycle and onto the hood of the SUV. Police say he was not wearing a helmet, and died at the hospital.
No one inside the SUV was hurt.
LMPD says it does not expect to charge anyone.
