LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Three of the area's stars of the late-19th and early-20th centuries will soon be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
The Louisville Sports Commission announced the Class of 2020, comprised of Pete Browning, Anna May Hutchison and Clarence "Cave" Wilson.
Browning starred for Louisville's professional baseball teams of the 1880s and 90s, amassing a .341 career batting average that holds up to this day as 13th-best in Major League Baseball history.
Hutchison, who was born in Louisville, played six seasons in the women's professional baseball league made popular by the hit movie, "A League of their Own." She threw a no-hitter in 1946, a time in which she was one of the best pitchers in the game.
Wilson led Horse Cave Colored School to back-to-back undefeated seasons and Kentucky black high school titles, the sports commission said. He went on to a long career with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Read below at the full accolades of the three inductees, courtesy of the sports commission:
Pete Browning
Louisville native Pete Browning (R-R) was a star for Louisville's major league baseball teams in the 1880s and 1890s - the Eclipse and the Colonels - and one of the most dominant hitters of his time. During Browning's course of 13 major league seasons, from 1882 through 1894, the bulk of that in Louisville in the American Association and later four years in the National League, he compiled a .341 / .403 / .467 lifetime batting line. He won three batting titles, including 1887 when he hit .402 with 220 hits, 118 RBI and 103 stolen bases. He was a model of consistency at the plate, finishing in the top 10 nine times in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also was known for extra base hits, finishing in the top 10 eight times in doubles, three times in home runs and twice in triples. Browning played in 1,183 games, had 4,820 at-bats and his career .341 batting average is 13th best of all time in the majors. At the age of 32, he hit .355 in his last full season in the majors. Early in his career, Browning was central to a bat-making episode that became part of baseball legend. Bud Hillerich, then an apprentice at his father's woodworking shop in Louisville, made a bat for Browning that he used the next day to produce three hits. This event and Browning's nickname ("The Louisville Slugger") propelled Hillerich & Bradsby Co. into the baseball arena and led to the famous Louisville Slugger bat. Browning died in Louisville in 1905 at the age of 44.
Anna May Hutchison
Born in Louisville in 1925, Hutchison (R-R) played six seasons in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), made famous by the Hollywood movie A League of Their Own. She played the first five seasons with the Racine Belles (1944-48) and the final year (1949) with Muskegon. Nicknamed "Hutch," she was a catcher the first two years then made the move to sidearm pitcher, and in 1946 and 1947 she became one of the most dominant and prolific pitchers in league history. In 1946, she threw a no-hitter, led the league with a 26-14 record and guided her team to the post-season championship by pitching in eight of the 10-post season games and recording three wins. In 1947, she set records for most wins (27), most shutouts (12) and most innings pitched (360), and pitched two, 19-inning games. She pitched for two more years; her career was then cut short by injuries. Prior to the AAGPBL, Hutchison played soccer and softball in the Girls Athletic Association during her years at Louisville Girls High School and later was a pitcher/catcher/all-around player for the Camera Corner softball team that won the Louisville city championship. Her team participated in a regional tournament in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where she was spotted by AAGPBL scout A.J. Hamilton. She was invited to participate in the AAGPBL spring training in 1944 in Peru, Ill., and was rewarded with a contract. Following her baseball career, Hutch was an avid golfer and bowler and taught elementary school in Kenosha, Wis. She later moved to Racine where she passed away in 1998 at age 72.
Clarence "Cave" Wilson
Born in 1926 in Horse Cave, Ky., Wilson parlayed a stellar basketball career at an all-black high school and all-black college into a leadership role with the Harlem Globetrotters that took him around the world more than a dozen times. While a student, Wilson convinced the principal of the Horse Cave Colored School to field a basketball team in the early 1940s, then led Horse Cave to consecutive undefeated seasons, back-to-back Kentucky black high school titles and 65 consecutive victories before a loss in the finals of the first National All-Black Basketball Tournament. Wilson earned his degree at Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State) where he was named first team all Midwest Athletic Association four years and later was inducted into the school's hall of fame. Offered a professional baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians organization, he instead signed a contract as a forward and a point guard for the Harlem Globetrotters, where he played from 1949 to 1964. Known for his two-handed set shot from mid-court, after two years on the team, Wilson became captain and player-coach of the Globetrotters squad that included the legendary Sweetwater Clifton and Goose Tatum. He travelled the world with the team and along the way met Queen Elizabeth, Grace Kelly and USSR Premier Nikita Khrushchev. At the time of his retirement, Wilson had the longest continuous tenure of any team member in Globetrotter history. After his basketball days, Wilson was a juvenile probation officer in Louisville for 27 years and gained a reputation as a caring person who went the extra mile for kids. He passed away in 1996.
All three were honored Thursday with an event at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in downtown Louisville.
