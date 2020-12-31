LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a global pandemic to nationwide civil unrest, 2020 has been a year that no one could have predicted, and most will never forget.
The year started with the typical fanfare and celebration of most new years.
In just a few months, 2020 morphed into a year like we've never seen.
"I can't remember anything that has had an impact like this, ever in the world," said David Allens, Louisville visitor.
By late February and early March, there were signs of trouble. During that time, the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.
"We will face this; we will face it together," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, in March.
After the first cases were reported in Kentuckiana, we learned everyone is at risk.
In March, Governor Beshear said, "We have amazing healthcare providers in Kentucky that are ready to respond."
"For the most part, it was just not a good year, I don't think," said Tammy Glasscock, Louisville.
Events like the NCAA tournament were canceled and stay at home orders were used to help slow the spread.
"I just want to get back to being free," said Allens.
Working and going to school from home, masks, social distancing and COVID testing became some of 2020's new norms.
"I miss being bumped into and somebody turning to me and saying I'm sorry without covering their face," said Allens.
The historic Kentucky Derby was postponed until Labor Day weekend. There was still a lot of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, so, for the first time in history, the event was held without fans in the stands at Churchill Downs. It was one of many things we missed, but that doesn't mean we will miss 2020.
Allens said, "I don't think you're going to catch too many people who are going to miss too many things about 2020."
And if we thought we had seen the worst that 2020 had to offer, we were wrong.
A March police raid led to the death of Breonna Taylor and several months of protests.
"I definitely understand why people are upset," said Brooks Crawford.
Jefferson Square park was transformed into a memorial for Taylor and protests spread to other cities.
Businesses across Louisville boarded up windows, after looters took advantage of the protests.
The anger, rage and raw emotion are some of the images that will archive 2020.
"It's sad and something needs to happen," said Grace Giacometti. "We are far from any kind of conclusion on what to do. So, there's a lot of work that needs to be done."
But Giacometti believes 2020 has taught all of us somethings. "Probably that we can get through a lot more than we think we can that we're a lot more adaptable at things than we think we are," said Giacometti.
In December, two COVID-19 vaccines finally arrived in Kentuckaina and after months on the front lines, local health care workers were first in line to be vaccinated.
"Hopefully, it does help, and we can get out of this on the backside," said Allens.
But Allens admits, he's not ready to roll up his sleeves just yet.
He said, "I am definitely a skeptic; I will not be in line first to do it."
For so many of us, 2020 can't end fast enough. "I can't wait for it to be over with." said Allens.
It is a year that claimed loved ones, friends, businesses and jobs. So, it's understandable why so many people are looking forward to a new year and new start.
"I think we are leaving on a good note, at least," said Crawford.
Allens said, "Might sound weird, but I miss being crowded by people."
And some are looking forward to some old traditions.
"I'll be glad when it's all over and everybody can just get back together and back to work and back to normal," said Glasscock.
