LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People across the country have canceled spring break plans, vacations, and weekend getaways, that's mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U. S. airports are open for business but they're still empty.
That includes the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
On Wednesday afternoon, the ticket counters, baggage claim and security were all empty.
"Normally, I'm on a plane every week," Said Demetrius Gray, traveler.
Gray was one of a handful of passengers at the airport. He is what you'd call a frequent flyer. However, like millions of travelers, once the coronavirus landed in the U.S., Gray's travel plans were grounded.
He said, "So, you know, almost four months of no travel has been nuts."
The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for the airline industry. Fear of the virus has caused millions to cancel travel plans and left airplanes empty.
Barry Biffle is CEO of Frontier Airlines. He said, "We believe you are safer onboard Frontier, and most airlines for that matter, than in most enclosed buildings."
As the summer travel season approaches, the Frontier Airlines CEO said passengers are slowly returning.
"We're already seeing visiting friends and relatives, kind of the back-bone of our business, we're starting to see that come back. But it's at a very small level," explained Biffle.
Most airlines have implemented stringent cleaning procedures, but health officials say the coronavirus can spread several feet forward or backwards. That seems to be causing enough concern to keep travelers away.
"A very significant decrease, especially where we were at this time last year," said Natalie Chaudoin, Louisville Regional Airport Authority, Director of Public Relations.
Chaudoin said the airport has added some extra layers of protection for passengers. That includes plexiglass shields, several number hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers at security. Chaudoin said airlines are making changes, too.
"Most airlines, at this stage, especially the 6 here that serve SDF, are asking their passengers, requiring their passengers to wear face coverings, said Chaudoin. "Some will provide that if they don't have it available."
Meanwhile, if you are looking to reschedule or make new vacation plans, travel agents say with fewer people traveling, there are lots of deals right now.
"It's never been quite this dramatic and this widespread," said Linda Caso, a Louisville travel expert.
Caso owns Expedia CruiseShipCenters in the Paddock Shops and said buying travel insurance is a good idea...if you need a little extra peace of mind.
Travel industry experts also tell us, insurance typically covers unforeseen events, not a fear of the virus.
United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said, "If the airline cancels your flight, they have an obligation to refund that ticket."
