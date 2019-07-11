JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville are gearing up for Prime Day.
Prime day starts at 3 a.m. Monday, and for the first time, it will run for 48 hours.
“There’s a lot of magic going on in this facility — a lot of excitement. Prime Day is a retail holiday for us,” Amazon Spokesman Andre Woodson said. “There is a lot of activity. There is a lot of hard work preparing months in advance.”
Prime Members will find more than 1 million items on sale, even items from local small businesses that use the platform to sell goods.
Just days before the Prime Day sales are scheduled to drop, the company announced Amazon is spending $700 million to re-train 100,000 workers by 2025. Training is estimated to cost the company $7,000 per person.
“Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled technical and non-technical roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon,” according to a press release from the company.
Technology is changing the way many employees do their jobs, and a lot of jobs are becoming automated.
Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 pledge invests in a wide range of existing and new programs for employees from all backgrounds.
“Programs include Amazon Technical Academy, which equips non-technical Amazon employees with the essential skills to transition into, and thrive in, software engineering careers; Associate2Tech, which trains fulfillment center associates to move into technical roles regardless of their previous IT experience; Machine Learning University, offering employees with technical backgrounds the opportunity to access machine learning skills via an on-site training program; AmazonCareer Choice, a pre-paid tuition program designed to train fulfillment center associates in high-demand occupations of their choice; Amazon Apprenticeship, a Department of Labor certified program that offers paid intensive classroom training and on-the-job apprenticeships with Amazon; and AWS Training and Certification,which provide employees with courses to build practical AWS Cloud knowledge that is essential to operating in a technical field,” the press release said.
“I think they're making a very smart move by looking at their employees and workforce and making calculated decisions,” said Nina Martinez with Sullivan University.
Martinez said the new training is a win-win for the company and for its employees. She said the education will help employees up their earning potential.
The starting wage at Amazon is $15 an hour.
“Technical education is so important, because it teaches people skills that are vital for poverty reduction,” Martinez said. “Just in the last year, the U.S. has posted over $30 million jobs that didn't require a bachelor’s degree. And the income of those jobs were 50,000 or more, and as a nation, we've had a really hard time filling those jobs.”
It’s still unclear how the plan will impact the three local fulfillment centers in the Louisville area, including those in Jeffersonville, Louisville and Shepherdsville.
