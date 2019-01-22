LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing autistic boy. 10-year-old Isaih Boren was last seen at a home in Cadiz, Kentucky.
According to the Amber Alert, the boy was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain and was not returned. Boren is autistic and requires medication that he isn't receiving.
Boren was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue and white tie dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket, and gray sweat pants. The suspect, Chamberlain, is described as six feet tall and wears glasses.
According to the Amber Alert, the car the two are believed to be using is a blue 2004 Chevrolet Venture.
Anyone with any information on Boren or Chamberlain's location should call police.
