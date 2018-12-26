All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near SR 11 at the 58.5 mile are expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m. due to a crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The crash in southern Bartholomew County had traffic backed up for miles into Scott County.
Cleanup is ongoing on I-65 Northbound near 58.5 mile marker in southern Bartholomew County. Troopers on scene hope to have the roadway back open in under an hour. pic.twitter.com/3gUi2iJB6w— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 26, 2018
Find an alternate route if possible.
