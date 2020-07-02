LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks from Louisville will be seen by U.S. troops serving overseas this Fourth of July weekend.
The Armed Forces Network will air WDRB's 2016 broadcast of Thunder Over Louisville at military installations, embassies and consulates in 168 countries.
It will also be shown on 140 U.S. Navy ships.
The Kentucky Derby Festival headed up the effort to bring the broadcast to more than half million military members.
And you can watch it as well. A recording of the broadcast will be available in this story beginning Friday, July 3, as well as on the WDRB NOW app for ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other devices.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.