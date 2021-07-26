LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students in Greater Clark County Schools return to class on July 28th.
Health experts are expecting the Delta variant of COVID-19 to be a problem this fall, what safety precautions are in place for classrooms, lunch rooms and buses?
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
That definitely is a concern for us, you know, the uptick in cases here and we're going to follow that very closely. Now we expect our students staff to follow our policies and procedures and protocols that we have in place for, for COVID, uh, in terms of the deep cleaning the disinfecting. Um, now we did ease up on the mask wearing from the extent, uh, to the extent that, you know, it's a parent choice, you know, uh, for students and staff, they have a choice, whether they wear a mask, uh, in the school building on our buses, uh, that's a federal guidelines. So our students have to wear masks on the buses if they ride the bus. But, uh, you know, we feel good about the policies we had in place last year, uh, in terms of, uh, distancing, um, contact tracing you, and we'll continue to, uh, enforce those policies and follow those. The re the, the one thing we really just eased up on was the mask wearing. Um, you know, and we're going to continue to follow the guidelines of the county health department, the state health, um, department, you know, and obviously if the governor issues an executive order dealing with, uh, something we need to do at the school level, then we're going to follow that, you know, as a school district,
Some parents express after the school board said masks optional, that they might be concerned about either their student or someone in their household being at risk. What are the options for families who are not quite sure about that?
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
A student can wear a mask if they want to. Parents have that option to make sure their child wears a mask to school. As a school district, we're going to make sure that that's okay. We don't want students to feel uncomfortable just because they're wearing a mask and maybe other kids aren't, or some staff members are wearing a mask and some staff aren't. We just felt strongly that it needed to be a parent option to start the school year. We also communicated out that everything is subject to change as we move through the school year if pandemic gets worse, if there's more cases, and we get more guidance from the county health department or the state health department to be a little stricter on the mask then we'll make the appropriate changes.
It a student does test positive for COVID-19 during the school year, while others in the classroom have to quarantine for 14 days?
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
We are still following those guidelines in terms of a student or staff member is considered an exposure, they'll have to quarantine, unless they can show us that they've been vaccinated and have no symptoms. If they've been vaccinated and they have no symptoms then they do not have to be quarantined. As a district, we're not going to ask people if they've been vaccinated or make them provide documentation upfront, but that's one area where if they do not want to be quarantined, whether it's student or staff we'll ask them to voluntarily provide us documentation that they've been vaccinated so that they don't have to be quarantined.
What kinds of things did you learn from being in school last year that you would share with parents maybe to reassure them about how this school year could
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
We were the first public school district in the state of Indiana to start last year, we started on July 29th. We were able to do that because I felt like, and the board felt like we had great policies in place to protect our students and staff. When you look at all of last year, we had 70% of our kids coming in person to school the whole school year. We had a little less than 200 positive cases throughout all of last year. We're always going to err on the side of safety, if a student needs to be quarantined or something like that we're going to make sure that our staff and our teachers are cleaning when necessary, and disinfecting when necessary.
When students come back to school, how are you going to test for learning loss, see where students are at academically and how are you going to catch them up and get them to where they need to be?
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
Our iLearn data just came out from the state and we did see a decrease in scores in terms of iLearn data. We're hiring an extra interventionists for each elementary school in our district and also our middle schools. So every elementary and middle school in Greater Clark School District, we'll have two interventionists now. Those interventionists will identify those kids that are behind, um, and need extra help and extra time
Unemployment is affecting every type of industry. In what areas is your district short-staffed and how will that affect schools and students?
Superintendent Mark Laughner:
The labor shortage is impacting our school district along with a reduced applicant pool for teaching positions. It is hitting us the hardest with our classified staff positions. We have several classified staff positions currently open that we have not been able to fill yet. We do have some teaching positions still open with that number slightly above previous years but we think we will be able to get the teaching positions filled.
What are the three most important things students need to know before heading back to the classroom?
1. Be excited that we are back to school and focus on academics and get the most out of the school experience both academically and socially.
2. Follow our COVID policies and procedures so that everyone stays safe, especially maintaining space and social distancing whenever possible and continuing to wash their hands as often as possible.
3. Be a good citizen of the school they attend and follow our PRIDE Principles of Persistence, Respectfulness, Initiative, Dependability and Efficiency. If they do these things consistently, they will have a successful year.
