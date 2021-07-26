LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students at Lanesville Community Schools return to class on July 28th.
Health experts are expecting the Delta variant of COVID-19 to be a problem this fall. What safety precautions are in place for classrooms, lunchrooms, and buses?
Our safety precautions will be similar to last year--social distance as much as possible; hand hygiene; monitoring symptoms, cohorting/seating charts, masks on buses.
Is your district still practicing social distancing and contact tracing? Will masks be required for anyone?
Masks will be optional for all students and staff, except on buses. We anticipate contact tracing for anyone unvaccinated who is exposed.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year, will others in the classroom have to quarantine for 14 days?
Unvaccinated will have to be quarantined; however, we plan to rapid test at school so students would have an opportunity to return sooner.
Will students at home because of illness have access to NTI?
We are not doing live instruction this year; teachers will record their daily lessons and post to Google Classroom for student access.
How will extracurricular activities and attendance be affected?
Not at all--we plan for full schedules and no limits on attendance.
Unemployment is affecting every type of industry. In what areas is your district short-staffed and how will that affect schools and students?
We are lacking a bus driver for our vocational route to Prosser School of Technology. We also have one teacher opening in Special Education and for one instructional assistant.
What tutoring opportunities are available for kids who fell behind during the pandemic?
We have tutoring available in English and Math every week across all grade levels. On the elementary school end, we also run an enhanced tutoring program after school every Wednesday. Since we utilize a balanced calendar, we offer Intercession programs four times yearly during our two week breaks to provide additional assistance. With our federal Covid relief money, we hired two additional teachers for the next three years to develop some intensive pull-out programs for students behind and partnered with Lifespring, Inc. to bring a mental health specialist to our school corporation one day a week for the next two years.
What types of resources are available in your county/district for parents who are still unemployed or in need?
Through the Harrison County Community foundation, there is a clearinghouse of information on what is available locally.
What are the three most important things students need to know before heading back to the classroom?
Masks are optional. Get vaccinated when you are eligible. The school year will be as normal as possible.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.