LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students in Scott County District 1 return to class on August 3rd.
Health experts are expecting the Delta variant of COVID-19 to be a problem this fall. What safety precautions are in place for classrooms, lunchrooms, and buses?
We will continue to social distance. Students must wear masks on buses. Mask are optional in buildings at this time.
Is your district still practicing social distancing and contact tracing? Will masks be required for anyone?
We will continue to social distance. All unvaccinated students/staff will fall under same quarantine rules as last year. Masks are optional (Mandated on all Buses) at this time.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year, will others in the classroom have to quarantine for 14 days?
Unvaccinated students/staff will fall under same quarantine protocols as last school year. We are offering a virtual option for grades 4-12.
How will extracurricular activities and attendance at those events be affected?
We will follow state guidance for ECA events.
Unemployment is affecting every type of industry. In what areas is your district short-staffed and how will that affect schools and students?
We are currently in good shape with staffing positions.
What tutoring opportunities are available for kids who fell behind during the pandemic?
We have used federal dollars to add reading interventionists and math tutors to help address learning loss.
What types of resources are available in your county/district for parents who are still unemployed or in need?
We offer free breakfast, lunch, and textbooks for all of our students. We offer free preschool and afterschool programs. We also offer a free Associates Degree through Ivy Tech. https://theuniversityacademy.com/ We have a food pantry for our families.
What are the three most important things students need to know before heading back to the classroom?
All COVID plans are subject to change based on our county/state positive rates. Masks are currently optional. Masks are mandatory on all school buses. There will still be contact tracing for all unvaccinated students/staff.
