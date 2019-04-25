LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer Usher headlines the guest list for the Trifecta Gala.
The Derby Eve charity event is hosted by Louisville businessman and retired NBA player Junior Bridgeman and his three children, Justin, Ryan and Eden.
Besides Usher, who will perform for the gala being held this year at the KFC Yum! Center, others on the list include
- Bozoma St. John - Businesswoman and marketing exec
- Bryson Tiller - Rising R & B singer from Louisville
- Cynthia Bailey - Supermodel
- Damaris Phillips - Louisville Chef and winner of the "Next Food Network Star"
- Edrice Bam Adebayo - NBA player for the Miami Heat
- Elijah Wilkinson - NFL player for the Denver Broncos
- Fred McGriff - retired MLB player
- Frostee Rucker - NFL player
- Gerron Hurt - Chef from Louisville who won MasterChef season 9
- Kevin Knox - NBA player for the New York Knicks
- Michelle Williams - Destiny's Child
- Mike Hill - Sportscaster, Fox Sports
- Nene Leaks - Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Phaedra Parks - Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Preston Brown - NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals
- Ray J. - Singer, rapper, songwriter and TV personality
- Shelvin Mack - NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets
- Star Jones - TV personality
- Steve Harvey - Comedian and host of "Family Feud"
- Steven A. Smith - Sportscaster
- Usher - Singer, songwriter
- Deion Branch - Retired NFL player
- Natalie Zea - Actress best known for "Justified" and "The Detour"
- Travis Schudlt - Actor best known for "Scrubs" and "Passions"
- Erica Moore - 2019 Miss Kentucky
- Vivica A. Fox - Actress
- Xavier Rhodes - NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings
- ZAPP Band - Funk band best known for "More Bounce to the Ounce" and "Doo Wa Ditty"
The Trifecta Gala on Friday, May 3, 2019 is a charity event on Derby Eve that supports the Louisville West End School and the University of Louisville Autism Center.
