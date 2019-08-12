LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville board of trustees chairman J. David Grissom said under oath last month that former U of L President James Ramsey told him that a university trustee was the “cash source” for payments to strippers who danced for and had sex with Louisville basketball players and recruits in a campus dorm.
In a story reported by WDRB News on Monday, reporter Chris Otts laid out that Grissom’s assertion in the Katina Powell sex scandal – which Ramsey’s lawyer unequivocally denies – came during a July 26 deposition in the financial fraud lawsuit U of L and its nonprofit foundation are prosecuting against Ramsey and a handful of former top aides.
WDRB Sports Columnists Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich took some time Monday to talk about what this means going forward, and if it'll affect any current or future investigation into the university.
