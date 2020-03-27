LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.
"I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus."
