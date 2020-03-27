BORIS JOHNSON AP PHOTO

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

LONDON (AP) --  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms.

Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.

"I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus."

