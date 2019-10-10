LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 7 of the high school football season.
With a fitting 76% of the vote, Brownstown Central's Braedan Walker wins the Week 7 award for his 76-yard kickoff return touchdown against Clarksville. Walker fielded the kickoff on the bounce, hit a hole up the middle of the field and was untouched on his way to the end zone.
Walker's special teams TD highlighted the Braves' 76-32 victory over the Generals.
Walker joins Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 7
Stay tuned for our Week 8 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
