Brownstown Central's Braedan Walker returns a kickoff for a touchdown during an Oct. 4 football game against Clarksville. Walker was awarded WDRB Sports' Best Play of Week 7 of the 2019 high school football season. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 7 of the high school football season. 

With a fitting 76% of the vote, Brownstown Central's Braedan Walker wins the Week 7 award for his 76-yard kickoff return touchdown against Clarksville. Walker fielded the kickoff on the bounce, hit a hole up the middle of the field and was untouched on his way to the end zone. 

Walker's special teams TD highlighted the Braves' 76-32 victory over the Generals. 

