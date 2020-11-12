LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A Bullitt County woman, charged with kidnapping and assault, was in court on Thursday afternoon.
Nicole Stivers was in court for her first hearing in the case.
"We have Nicole Stivers," said a Bullitt County Judge. "Okay, are we having a hearing," the judge asked.
Stivers was brought to the courtroom, but she never actually faced the judge.
A court appointed attorney said, "They're in the process of hiring a private attorney at this point, judge."
According to documents obtained by WDRB News, Stivers was arrested last week and charged with kidnapping (with serious physical injury) and assault, 1st degree. And there's more.
Court records say Stivers admits, in September, she "stabbed listed victim in the abdomen, forced him at knife point to enter her vehicle and forced him into the Ohio River."
Right now, police are not talking on camera about the case, but last month, Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar told us, a missing man was last seen heading in the direction of Stivers' home in early September.
"He was walking away from his mother's house on Angelina, towards the street and believed in the direction of friends of his, Mr. Brandon Stivers and Mrs. Nicole Stivers," said Sheriff Walt Sholar, Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. "And the Stivers have not been seen since the first weekend in September."
Meanwhile, Sheriff Sholar never called the Stivers suspects in the man's disappearance and neither has the prosecution.
Right now, Nicole Stivers is being held at the Bullitt County Detention.
She is scheduled to be back here in court next Thursday.
