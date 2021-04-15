LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may not be gone in 60 seconds, but car thieves are still making a clean getaway.
The car thefts have happened at dealerships across the city, including here in St. Matthews.
And although it may sound simple, police say the car key is also the key to stopping the thefts.
The past several months have been a real life case of grand theft auto for Kentuckiana car dealers.
"They came, they took what they wanted," said Edin Heldovic, used car dealer.
On Tuesday, we heard from the owners of Premium Motor Sales on Shepherdsville Road. The dealership is one of several used car lot recently hit by thieves.
"I think you have groups of individuals who are looking for a fast entry into vehicles that are unlocked," said Chief Barry Wilkerson, St. Matthews Police Department.
After our story aired, we heard from a representative of several new car dealerships on Shelbyville Road, who said they've been hit hard, too. In most cases, car thieves break into the businesses, find the keys and drive the cars off the lots.
Chief Wilkerson said, "We do believe at times there appears to be groups of individuals. A lot of times they do appear to be younger."
Chief Wilkerson said, in some cases, the car thefts are the beginning of a crime spree.
"A lot of times they'll commit more violent crimes or even sell dope out of these vehicles," explained Wilkerson. "Because there's no tie back to them when they do this."
Chief Wilkerson says his officers are actively investigating the thefts and patrolling hotspots, but he also explains how car dealers can help protect themselves.
"Any measure you can take to secure these keys is going to be more effective," said the chief. "And I think a lot of the dealerships now are using the different key dispensers, where you have to have codes to even pull the keys out."
Right now, Metro Police are not responding to car thefts, but tell us anyone who has had a break-in should file a police report.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.