LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers, firefighters, grocery store employees and senior citizens could all be in the next group of people to receive one of the coronavirus vaccines.
After the FDA approved Moderna's vaccine, a CDC advisory committee recommended who should be in the next phases of vaccinations. That includes another group of front-line workers.
"Something we gotta do; our customers are important to us," said Mike Whitaker, ValuMarket, manager.
Whitaker is a longtime employee at the Mid-City ValuMarket. He said, despite the pandemic, he and his co-workers see themselves as essential workers and take a lot of pride in being there for customers.
"I'm not putting us with the doctors and the nurses and first responders, but we are on the line, too 'cause we're out here, and we don't know who comes through that door, who has it, who doesn't have it."
Whitaker said, since March, a lot of customers have shown their appreciation for the staff. "We've had customers come in and bought every employee coffee or hot chocolate from Heine Brothers', we've had people come in and buy us pizzas for lunch two or three times, we had one customer who dropped $310 off to give every employee a 10-dollar bill," said Whitaker.
"We still do curbside pickups, home deliveries and we've also been open the entire times during COVID," said James Neumann, ValuMarket, Vice President. "I just love the way our team has come together. We've had a few people, who have asked to take time off, but the vast majority are in here every day, working and just serving our community."
With a second vaccine now available, people in the next phase to be vaccinated are getting excited.
Neumann said, "That's great news for our folks because we have been out in the public every day since day one."
Over the weekend, a CDC advisory committee recommended the next round of vaccinations. Phase 1B: People 75 and older and front-line workers. That would include police officers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers and grocery store and restaurant employees. 1C: vaccinates those 65 to 74-years old. 16 to 64-years old with high-risk conditions and essential jobs.
"All the groups on that list are on our list, which is good," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, MD, Metro Health & Wellness, Interim Medical Director. "So, it may juggle the order just a little bit, but we are definitely going to follow their recommendations."
Dr. Hartlage said local health officials will also have access to both vaccines. "I saw shipments coming through the World Hub of UPS over the weekend, and we are expecting to receive Moderna at the health department within the next few days."
If you have questions about which vaccine you should take, Dr. Hartlage said, the answer is simple. "Right now, we have two products available and based on the data, they are almost identical," said Dr. Hartlage. "So, between those two products, I would say, whichever one is offered to you, go ahead and get it. It is important that your second dose be the same as the first, but otherwise, would say, get whatever you can."
Dr. Hartlage said there's also more good news when it comes to vaccines. She explained, "We are expecting a third product to enter the market before the first quarter or 2021, and that product would have a different mechanism and so, there might be some considerations for choosing one product over the other."
"Little skeptical about it 'cause you're not sure," said Mike Whitaker. "But in order to stop the spread, that's what we're going to have to do."
Whitaker admits, he has some reservations, but said seeing Vice President Mike Pence and President-Elect Joe Biden roll up their sleeves and take the vaccine helped ease his concerns.
"If our government is going to be willing to take the shot to prove what it's going to do, that gives you a little more confidence," said Whitaker.
"It means a lot to me personally," said James Neumann. "I haven't seen my parents since February 9th, when my mom turned 80."
Right now, we are still in phase 1A, but health officials say the next group could vaccinated very soon.
