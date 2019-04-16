LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You're invited to help celebrate an incredibly strong little boy.
David Turner Jr. was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor on April 17, 2018. We introduced you to David last June, when he became a Kentucky State Police trooper for a day.
David suffers from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a terminal cancer growing on his brain stem. The family told us last year that most patients survive just nine months, so they decided to launch "David's Adventure," a new experience every day after radiation as a way for David to live life to its fullest.
You can follow David's Adventure on Facebook.
"With these type of milestones, we thought we'd celebrate them and have parties. Thought that'd be the best way to kind of pass another month," said David's mother, Elizabeth. "At his nine month milestone we had a party, and now tomorrow we're going to have a one year party."
Now, a year after the initial diagnosis, family and friends want to celebrate the milestone with tons of love and support -- and a celebration at the Dart Rush NERF arena in Oxmoor Center. The public is invited, and everyone is encouraged to make signs and cards for David.
"We constantly do research, ask questions with our doctors," his mom said. "It's always there. But, when we get to do fun things like this it's an opportunity to just be normal, just be a family again and having fun."
David's dad, David Sr. adding, "We kind of put a curtain around that moment to soak it in as much as possible."
The celebration is scheduled to start at 5:15 Wednesday evening.
Dart Rush opened the Nerf Arena in November 2018. According to its Facebook page, it's a lot like laser tag, but uses Nerf guns. Dart Rush is giving away free play vouchers to anyone everyone who shows up to celebrate.
"He's seven-years-old, he shouldn't have to be going through this," said Will Brooks, DartRush General Manager. "Anything that can help remind him 'hey, you're still a kid and you can still have fun' we want to be a part of that."
