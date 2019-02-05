(FOX NEWS) -- An Ohio child sex case fugitive in a “Father of the Year” T-shirt has been captured in Florida, officials said Tuesday.
Clarence Sheese, 50, was found living in Fleming Island after a tip, the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Florida said. He was arrested Monday on a fugitive from justice charge.
“Clarence Sheese, your decision to flee here was a bad one,” said the sheriff’s office, which released a photo of Sheese in the distinctive T-shirt.
U.S. marshals assisted in the apprehension.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.