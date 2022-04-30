LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby has been built into a fashion staple. So much so, a fashion show was inspired, as well as new ways to roll out the Derby red carpet.
Spring Meet Opening Night at Churchill Downs, themed "Style Under the Stars," was hosted on Saturday.
Some attendees did not horse around when it came to being fashion forward.
Kim Vering came from Kansas City to dress up and place her bets. She felt lucky in her horseshoe framed sunglasses, pink-feathered hat and cocktail in-hand.
"I had it (a pink patterned dress) in my closet, and I ordered this (hat) from Amazon. Got the glasses off Amazon and I wore tennis shoes to be comfy," said Vering.
Others were happy to be beneath the Twin Spires. Brenda Lykins of Louisville stepped outside of their comfort zone.
"My friends said we're supposed to wear a dress,” said Lykins. “I'm not a dress up person but we put it together, and I don't wear dresses a lot, so I pulled it out and I went to Dee's Crafts, and they had a hat to match it."
In the same area of the racetrack, a group of friends from Detroit each wore different blazers representing horseracing.
"Got here on Wednesday night and found out this is what I'm supposed to be wearing,” said Justin Clement, who was celebrating his bachelor party.
“We thought if we are going to go, we might as well look the part,” said Clement's friend, Dan Amato.
They love horse racing and decided to surprise Clement with the trip alongside their other friend Alex Payne.
"It feels awesome,” said Amato. “There used to be a horse track – from Detroit – there used to be a horse track just outside – and just like coming back to the home of it is so much cooler than that.”
The first race of the night started at 6 p.m. and the last race of the night, race 10 was scheduled for 10:42 p.m. Saturday.
Churchill Downs' Spring Meet will run through July 4. Racing is held Wednesdays through Sundays and on Memorial Day.
