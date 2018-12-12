It is moving day for dozen or so homeless people
but instead of a moving truck, shopping carts and a sanitation truck for everything else.
bulldozer???
police
college street overpass
Last year, Metro Council passed an ordinance homelessness protection ordinance that puts forth a 21 day notice before a homeless camp is cleared.
Barbara Sexton Smith[00:45:24]:"Solid Waste Services is coming in following the 21 day notice to clean this area."
[00:45:45]:"We didn't want them to move force them to move any sooner than they needed to move because of the frigid temperatures."
[00:45:51]:"So with the weather break, it gives us an opportunity to clean this up."
[00:45:55]:"And as you can see behind me, this is an unbelievable, unhealthy, unsafe mess behind us."
[00:46:06]:"There is so much trash, so much garbage and so many unwanted items and so it must be cleaned up for the health and safety of everyone."
[00:46:21]:"This is absolutely an unsafe living condition and we must be better than what we are doing right now."
Case workers and outreach workers
[00:46:40]:"Many of whom we are hoping will go inside because we are finding that there are certain places where people can go inside, we just have to make those connections."
[00:47:10]:"They want to come in to where ever the known camps are and drop off supplies, drop off food, clothing mattresses and things that they think that the people who are living there would want to have."
[00:47:19]:"But everything behind us is an example of what is left behind when those experiencing homelessness moved to another location."
[00:47:29]:"These are things they didn't want, they couldn't use, they didn't need."
Making a personal plea to people who want to help the homeless
[00:47:53]:"If you want to help those who are experiencing homelessness, please do that with and through one of our existing organizations who are set up to receive the goods that you want to bring in."
[00:48:10]:"You can easily take hats, gloves, scarves, handwarmers, coats...these are the kinds of things that are needed and they are well equipped to distribute those with our case workers and outreach workers."
[00:48:24]:"So please refrain, stop bringing and dropping off at street corners and the homeless camps."
[00:48:54]:"It's too much for a homeless person to manage, to move even if they wanted to."
[00:49:03]:"Lets use common sense solutions and not drop things off on the sidewalks and at the camps where they are really not well utilized."
[00:50:07]:"Will people come back here? We don't know the answer to that."
[00:50:09]:"I do know that our street outreach workers are doing a wonderful job of tracking everybody, trying to find them before they set up a new camp, a new homestead."
[00:50:19]:"and try to encourage them to take the services, take the offers that we have for sheltering."
[00:51:18]:"We must not solve the wrong problem."
[00:52:58]:"On any given night, there are 30 to 70 families who are experiencing homelessness, people with children, sleeping outside."
[00:53:07]:"We need to find a place for those families immediately."
[00:53:12]:"So the vote on Metro Council can not come fast enough."
[00:56:13]:"I think the time to talk and meet and brainstorm has passed."
***[00:56:48]:"The smell of human waste and urin is enough to make you gag...folks are living in that."
Tag-Metro Council votes Thursday night on spending a little more than a half million dollars to provide emergency temporary shelters for anyone who wants to go inside during the coldest days of the winter.
Challenging the rest of the community to step up and match the 500-thousand Metro Council may contribute.