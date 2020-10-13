LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city plans to build affordable housing, office and retail space on the site of a former wastewater treatment plant that has been vacant for more than 25 years.
The development on the Rhodia property, on South 11th Street near Algonquin Parkway, also is expected to have public Wi-Fi, a co-op grocery store and a day care.
Park Hill neighborhood residents provided input on the project before the city picked a developer. The city has not announced when the project will begin or be completed.
