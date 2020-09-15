LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Clarksville is adding some extra eyes on the streets.
For the past several years, Clarksville Police have been wearing body cameras. Tuesday evening, Clarksville City Council voted to continue the program.
Police say the goal is to provide another layer of protection for officers and the public.
"I've had speeding tickets before," said Chuck Fugate, Clarksville native.
Like most of us, Fugate doesn't like getting a speeding ticket, but he does like knowing there's always someone watching.
"I have absolutely nothing to hide," said Fugate. "I think this is just another layer that helps protect everyone, the citizens and also the police officers."
Tuesday evening, Clarksville City Council members officially voted to renew the police department's body camera program. In doing so, the city is adding 50 new body cameras for officers to wear.
"I think this is just another tool of prevention, not just for the community, but for the officers to know that people are watching," said Chief Mark Palmer, Clarksville Police Department.
Chief Palmer explained how the body cameras protect officers, the public and tell both sides of the story.
"A lot of times, we'll get a call from a parent. 'Your officer stopped my son, my daughter, and they said this or they said that. I hate to hear that, lets look at the video,' " said Chief Palmer. "And we'll pull up the video and sometimes it's a different story. Sometimes it's not. And if there's an issue, we will address that."
Chief Palmer took over the department in 2012. The cameras are one of several additions he added to help provide more transparency.
"What we were really looking at doing is just rebuilding the trust in the community, with the police department," said Chief Palmer."
The department has also added a training simulator, which helps prepare officers for a wide range of encounters.
During Chief Palmer's tenure, the department has also grown in sizes and added the first black officers in the history of the department, several years ago.
Meanwhile, as cellphone video captures police confrontations in other parts of the country, Chief Palmer explained why body cameras tell the whole story.
"I tell everybody, the camera captures the event. I would rather have a 20 minute traffic stop involving something, than a two minute clip on somebody's cellphone," said Chief Palmer. "As they drive by, and maybe they don't know what led up to a officer involved in a confrontation, on the road, where they're wrestling with somebody or they're trying to stop a car. or telling someone to show me your hands."
"Cellphones have awaken us up as a society, of what could be happening out there now," said Chuck Fugate. "With the video cameras going from the start to the finish, then that's going to be the complete picture."
Fugate hopes the cameras are here to stay.
"Not just Clarksville, but I think every police department around the country needs to do this," said Fugate.
Chief Palmer expects the new cameras to be on the streets within one month.
