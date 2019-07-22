Tennail Richard of Marshall County is lucky to be alive. You can see him frantically looking around before running for his life as the tornado approached. Watch him disappear as the top of the screen just as a tree comes crashing down. The surveillance video below is from Tuesday of last week when the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved onshore. The National Weather Service in Memphis said that an EF0 tornado spawned in that area with winds of 80 to 85 mph...