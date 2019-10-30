LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a century old, Cherokee Park and its palette of fall colors make even the busiest person stop and admire the masterpiece of Frederick Law Olmsted, the legendary American landscape architect who designed the park in 1891.
"The stresses of daily life are different than they were then, but it still offers the same thing to people," said Layla George as she admired the sweeping vista atop Baringer Hill. "It's a special place. No question."
George is the President and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy, which helps the city manage all 409 acres. George and her non-profit announced Wednesday afternoon they'd like to manage 52 more.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy submitted to Mayor Greg Fischer a plan that would re-envision Cherokee Golf Course, which borders Cherokee Park.
"It's exciting to think about the potential that the golf course property has," George said. "I think it just has a lot of potential and a lot opportunities to serve the public in a much deeper way."
The city has said the nine-hole course is losing money and seeing fewer players. Cherokee is just a short drive from two other city courses.
"I think this is really just a question of what does the public want, right? Do they want more opportunities and more options or do we want to keep it set aside and reserved just for golfers?" said George.
George has some suggestions, but wants ideas from the public, and has created a survey for that feedback.
Her non-profit imagines the park could use the course space for more walking trails, trees and wildflowers. It also envisions paddle-boats and kayaks in Willow Pond. A restaurant might re-purpose the existing golf club house.
"I think the golf courses, the municipal courses, are probably overbuilt for the number of players, so can you selectively take some off-line and really boost and help the other golf courses as a result," George said.
But there could be a roadblock: Louisville Metro Council just overwhelmingly passed a plan to save city courses from closure, even as the mayor sought better ideas for city courses.
"I would say I probably don't know what's next. I think the public and all of us are hearing a little bit different things from Metro Council than we are from the Mayor's Office and Parks Department."
Charlie Roth and his girlfriend, who strolled through the park on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, said they hope city leaders put politics aside and consider the new idea for the golf course.
"We bring our dog here every day. Play on the hill over there," Roth said. "The fact that it's a golf course, and you kind of have to be a golfer to be able to experience that area, kind of sucks."
