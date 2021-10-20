The dry weather the past three days across the area provided us with Fall-like temperatures that just haven't been in the area much this month as we've been way warmer than normal. However, our small dry-stretch is coming to an end as our next frontal system begins to move through the area and increasing rain chances some.
Right now, high pressure continues to dominate our weather by keeping us clear and dry, but that will start to move Eastward to make way for the cold front approaching our area from the West as we head overnight tonight.
This front will be moving through during the morning time on Thursday, and in some areas at the time of day with the coolest temperatures, so these showers won't have a lot to them in terms of thunder and lightning because we are lacking heat to get them going.
These showers continue to move through during the morning commute, so have an umbrella handy in case you're caught under one of these showers.
By the time we get to the end of the morning and into the very early afternoon, the cold front has already moved over the area and the showers will be East of I-65 and starting to move out.
By mid-afternoon sunshine begins to come out behind the front slowly as the showers have moved on East of our area, where they could become a little heavier due to daytime heating by the time it gets East of us.
Don't expect a whole lot of rain from this, as the majority of the showers for those who see them will be light. Most rain totals are averaging under .10", while some areas further East of I-65 could see up to 0.25".
Cooler and drier air will filter in behind this front as more clouds move over our area heading into Friday. Expect a more cloudy afternoon and cooler temperatures because of the cold air advection coming in behind the front and the cloud cover blocking out a lot of the sunshine. A few sprinkles or some drizzle is possible on Friday as well, but not as great of a chance since the air will be more dry than on Thursday.
Larger rain chances arrive on Sunday.