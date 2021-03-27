LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten Louisville community centers will reopen Monday, according to Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
Starting March 29, the following centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Ave. (502-361-5484)
- California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine St. (502-574-2658)
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Ct. (502-456-3261)
- Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th St. (502-776-0913)
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave. (502-456-8122)
- Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th St. (502-637-3044)
- Shelby Park Community Center, 600 East Oak St. (502-574-1780)
- South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Blvd. (502-574-3206)
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave. (502-775-6598)
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Ln. (502-937-8802)
The centers will require guests to wear masks and have their temperatures taken, Fischer's office said in a news release. They will also follow capacity limits to ensure visitors can follow social distancing.
Fischer, in a news release, cited declining COVID-19 positivity rates and more people getting vaccinated against the virus as guiding the decision to reopen the centers for the first time since March 2020. He said safety amid the pandemic will be the centers' top priority while they offer programming and other activities to their respective communities.
"We know people have really missed the community centers and we are thrilled to get them open this week, as our schoolchildren begin Spring Break," Fischer said in the news release.
During the week beginning April 5, the centers will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Each center will take a daily "break" from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. "for cleaning and disinfecting," Mayor Greg Fischer's office said in a news release.
According to Fischer's office, community center visitors will see that the facilities have undergone major indoor and outdoor renovations while they have been closed during the pandemic.
"Some of the centers look almost brand new," said Ben Johnson, assistant director of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation. "Our team is excited to show our guests the improvements that have been made."
Four other centers, Shawnee, Douglass, the Metro Arts Center and the Wilderness Road Senior Center, are expected to open during a second reopening phase later this spring, Fischer's office said.
