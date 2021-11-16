LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $100,000 national grant from the NASCAR Foundation has been awarded to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Each year the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is presented to a local NASCAR fan who volunteers their time to causes that help children. This year's nominee was Jeff Harmon, a local volunteer who supports Down Syndrome of Louisville, and he ended up winning the award.
The grant was awarded based on online community votes, which began on Oct. 14 and concluded on the evening of Nov. 12.
Tuesday's announcement on NASCAR's YouTube channel was viewed live at the agency's lifelong learning center on South Hurstbourne Parkway.
According to a news release, the organization will use the money to continue its programs that support, educate and advocate for children with Down syndrome in the Louisville area.
The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award identifies and honors the philanthropic ideals and vision of the NASCAR Foundation's late founder, and chairperson, Betty Jane France. The foundation has given $1.8 million in donations to charities, impacting 354,647 children in need.
