LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-hour challenge to collect toys for kids in downtown Louisville will come to an end Friday evening.
Mayor Greg Fischer hosted the event to get donations for Toys for Tots.
The deadline to drop off new, unwrapped toys is 6:30 p.m. at Metro Hall. Organizers said toys and gifts for children 10 and older are especially needed.
Metro Corrections and the Louisville Metro Fire Department made a stop at Metro Hall Friday afternoon to donate over 2,000 toys.
Organizers hope to collect more than 6,000 toys for local children in need.
"Louisville has a great heart and no matter how tough the times are, I feel like they're going to pull through for us again," said Cletis Evans, a Marine Toys for Tots coordinator in Louisville.
Donations will still be accepted all week at any of the 22 Louisville firehouses, Paristown Pointe and Mission Barbecue.
