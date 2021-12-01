LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Home of the Innocents just got a big donation to support the mental health of young people.
The $15,000 donation comes from the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and the Passport Health Plan.
That money will go to a pilot program that provides therapy for kids and families dealing with trauma.
It's designed to help 12- to 17-year-olds who show antisocial behavior or are at high risk of being taken out of the home.
"This is incredible for our organization because we believe deeply that the future of children in our commonwealth is one of preventative," said Paul Robinson, president and CEO of Home of the Innocents. "We want to help children remain in the homes with their families as much as possible."
The Home of the Innocents provides services for homeless children and those with complex medical problems.
