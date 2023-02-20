LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Global Louisville Leadership Academy under the city's new administration started Monday.
More than a dozen people filled the room at the Metro Development Center downtown to be a part of the program formerly known as the Louisville Welcome Academy.
It's a free leadership training program sponsored by the city's Office for Immigrant Affairs. The goal is to "build the knowledge and networks of foreign-born leaders to increase their capacity and become key stakeholders to empower and assist their communities," to make Louisville a more welcoming city for everyone.
"The Global Louisville Leadership Academy is a unique opportunity for immigrant leaders to learn about how city government works and become connectors between Metro agencies and their communities," Amos Izerimana, director or the Office of Immigrant Affairs, said in a news release Monday. "Participants become key stakeholders for the Office for Immigrant Affairs in our mission to build a more welcoming culture for everyone."
Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by Monday afternoon to speak to the group and answer questions.
"I think it's wonderful to see the interest of people from around the world that are living in Louisville and want to be engaged," Greenberg said.
This year's cohort includes 26 participants, including 13 nationalities and 23 languages.
The program covers curriculum such as city government services, citizenship and civic engagement, leadership development, volunteerism and community engagement, and public safety and the courts.
For more information about the program, click here. The next session will start Monday, March 20.
