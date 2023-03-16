LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville tour will offer a look at some of the city's creepiest places.
Louisville Historic Tours is launching a "Secrets and Scandals" tour.
The tour will take participants around to homes known for murder and other crimes and scandals in the city, including homes where famous people lived and died.
"People love neighborhood gossip, and Old Louisville has a lot of gossip," said David Dominé, with Louisville Historic Tours. "So this is a tour that's seven days a week. We also stop at a neighborhood watering hole, and we set out on a two-hour trek."
The Secrets and Scandals tour starts at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
The "Glitter Ball City" walking tour is also new. It centers around a book written by Dominé called "A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City," which is about a murder in a Louisville mansion. The tour is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information and to book a tour, click here.
