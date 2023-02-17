Calling all budding artists! Any public or private school student from kindergarten through 12th grade is invited to illustrate the importance of routine childhood vaccines by designing a poster, brochure or short video.
Regional and state winners will be announced at the KHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in March.
The $250 prize is sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Care Plans (KAHP) and will be awarded to one state elementary, middle and high school student.
Please email LouMetroHealth@louisvilleky.gov and include your name, school, grade, and phone number with the submission. Entries will be accepted until Feb. 24.
Click here for official rules and additional information or visit: