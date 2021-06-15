LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville companies are teaming up to combine health care and affordable housing.
LDG Development, Norton Healthcare and Firstsource announced new partnership Tuesday morning.
Starting in September, people living at the Jefferson Green Apartments, a mixed-income community in south Louisville, will have access to weekly health care services focusing on prevention and wellness.
The services will also be open to people living at Jefferson's Landing, which is in the process of being built. In total, the initiative will help the more than 550 families living at both locations.
Onsite care and resources will also be offered at Brookstone Senior, which serves residents 55 and older, according to a news release from Norton Healthcare.
The goal is to provide stable, affordable housing and free, onsite medical care to underserved populations, as well as continued access to service and resources.
"Today we start a partnership where we're able to join together and come where people are and want to be and will be in the future," said Russ Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare. "What a great lesson for us to learn, that access is so important."
Organizers hope to expand the program and make it a national model.
