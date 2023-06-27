LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth of July fireworks can create anxiety for some pets, but there are a few things you can do to help them out.
Dr. Isaac Croudep with The AdVETcate offers several tips to keep them calm, comfortable and safe:
- Keep pets inside and make sure they're wearing a collar and ID.
- Take your pets on a quiet walk before fireworks start.
- Create a quiet room for them.
- If your pet is known to have anxiety around loud noises, you can also ask a vet for anxiety medication.
"Before that event happens, try them out," Croudep said. "Do some trial runs so you know how long it takes to take effect — how long it lasts — so that way, you can time it."
Croudep said pets can also be given certain over-the-counter medications in small doses to help anxiety, like Benadryl.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.