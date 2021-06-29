LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and preparations are underway for local celebrations.
Louisville Orchestra waterfront concert and fireworks
The Louisville Orchestra is also gearing up for the holiday and its performance at Waterfront Park.
The free event opens Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but outside coolers, glass and pets are not allowed.
Festival food and drinks will also be available for purchase. The show will be followed by fireworks.
For more information about the concert, click here.
Paristown Music and Fireworks
Starting Friday, Paristown will open for three nights of live music, cocktails and food trucks in Christy's Garden on Brent Street.
The festival will include live performances by Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits, the Rob Maupin Jr. Band, and the Louisville Crashers.
The fireworks show starts at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Day passes for the event cost $10 and weekend passes cost $25. Private garden tables for Sunday are also available, starting at $100.
For more information — including what you can and can't bring — and to purchase tickets, click here.
Holiday World to celebrate with fireworks on July 3 & 4
Visitors to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari this Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4 will end their day at the park with a 4th of July Firework Extravaganza. The firework shows will begin shortly after Holiday World closes for the evening each night at 9:00 pm CDT.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.